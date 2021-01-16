ELKHART — Jordan Lee Bond, 27, of Elkhart died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dealership employee accused of cashing $30K in stolen checks
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz
- Elkhart police to install license plate-reading cameras around town
- Teen sentenced to 63 years for murder
- Stock+Field to close all locations
- Cory Allan Ritchie
- Man found dead in car where he had been living
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing
- William Marohn
Images
Videos
Commented
- Metrics of the Trump administration (16)
- Martin's on Nappanee Street closing (15)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Walorski weighs in on certification (9)
- People's Forum (8)
- Elkhart County outbreak back to red, vaccine available for those 70+ (6)
- Man found dead in car where he had been living (4)
- Calls for resignation of Walorski, Holtz (4)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
Recent Comments
-
ConcernedCitizen said:Here's the thing: There were intelligence reports warning of the activities that took place at the capitol building. They were ignored for som…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.