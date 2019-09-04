ELKHART — Jonelle Carter Braddock, 78, passed away Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, at the Elkhart Hospice House.
She was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Maxville, Florida.
She was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Lucille (Carter) and Rudolph Whitehead and two siblings, Nadine Sweat and Larry Whitehead.
Surviving are four children, Tamera (Omer) Yoder, James Braddock Jr., Douglas “Steven” (Gwen) Braddock and Pamela (Todd) Miller; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; five siblings, Eunice Whitehead Kenny, Patricia Whitehead Johnson, Diane (Mike) Beasey, Judy (Robert) Riddling and Marlissa (Gerald) Rosier; and one brother-in-law, Lorell Sweat.
Jonelle enjoyed shopping, embroidery and reading in her spare time.
Per her wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no formal services.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
