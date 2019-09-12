JONATHAN C. SHREINER Sept. 3, 1948 - Aug. 25, 2019

BRISTOL — Jonathan C. Shreiner, 70, died at 12:05 a.m. Sunday morning, Aug. 25, 2019, at Goshen Hospital Hospice.
He was born, in Elkhart, Sept. 3, 1948, to Charles and Marjorie Shreiner. They preceded him in death, along with his sister, Pam Huffman of Plano, Texas.
Jon, also known by his nick name, “Maker,” leaves behind his daughter, Jennifer Shreiner and son-in-law Julien Richard, of Battle Creek, Michigan; sister Nancy Catron of Bonita Springs, Florida; along with nieces Laura and Cynthia; and nephews Matthew, Michael, and Douglas.
Jon graduated from Elkhart High School in 1966.
Soon after he joined the Navy, where he served until 1969. He was stationed aboard the U.S.S. O’Bannon, where he learned his trade as a machinist. He was aboard the U.S.S. O’Bannon when it was deployed to Vietnam, where it provided supporting fire for ground troops.
In his career as a journeyman Tool & Die maker, he worked at numerous shops in the area. Jon also worked at Gerencer’s Harley Davidson’s service department for many years.
Jon was surrounded by his daughter and many lifetime friends during his final days.
Jon was a kind spirit and often very quiet. Known also for his trademark long beard, it was never hard to recognize him in a crowd.
He preferred living a quiet life with his dog, Buddy.
Jon loved and collected old military items and was a member of the U.S.S. O’Bannon Shipmates Association. Jon enjoyed all things motorcycle and built and competed with his Harley hill climber. “Maker” was always available to do custom machining and making motorcycle parts for his friends.
Memorial donations may be mailed to the U.S.S. O’Bannon Shipmates Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars or the DAV.
A celebration of life will be at 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the home of his longtime friend, Alex Anderson. For more information, please call 574-293-7238.
