Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening giving way to a few showers after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.