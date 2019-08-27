JON E. BONTRAGER Aug. 11, 1937 - Aug. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — Jon E. Bontrager, 82, of Goshen, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019.
He was born Aug. 11, 1937, the son of Edward J. and Wilhelmina “Billie” (Miller) Bontrager in Elkhart County.
Jon is survived by three children, Jim (Susie) Bontrager of Middlebury, Nancy (James) Hoover of Elkhart and Mike (Jane) Bontrager of Goshen; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Diane Rice of California; along with two nieces, a nephew, and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Jerry Bontrager and Ronnie Bontrager; and a grandson, Josiah Bontrager.
Jon was an avid historian with an expertise in trains, mills, covered bridges, anything steam related, and civil war history.
He was a board member and depot master of the Wakarusa Historical Society and had helped educate thousands of children by giving educational tours over the years.
He was very active all of his life and still worked for Brebury Run as a driver for the Amish.
Jon enjoyed taking trips with his grandchildren and was passionate about teaching them to read a map.
In his younger years, he enjoyed scuba diving, traveling, riding motorcycles and stock car racing.
A funeral service will be in Jon’s honor at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Jon’s son, Jim Bontrager will officiate.
A private family committal will be at a later date.
Family and friends will be received from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Jon’s honor to the Wakarusa Historical Society for Depot/train projects, c/o Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.rrefh.com.
