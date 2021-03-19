WOODRIDGE, Ill. — On Sunday March 7, 2021, John Wayne Smith passed away at the age of 63 from brain cancer diagnosed six weeks prior. His family and his loyal pups Kyle, Koko and Duke were by his side while he listened to all his favorite songs.
John was born Feb. 1, 1958, in Elkhart, Indiana, to James and Marilyn Smith. He graduated from Penn High School in 1976. He worked in construction and at Homan Lumber until 1997 when he moved to Illinois and started his own remodeling business, JW Remodeling.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.