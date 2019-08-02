JOHN W. WEAVER III Aug. 10, 1978 - July 15, 2019

GRANGER — John W. “Johnny” Weaver III, 40, of Granger, was in a tragic plane crash on July 15, 2019, while on a fly fishing trip with his father, John W. Weaver II, and his brother, Matthew Weaver, at Mistastin Lake in Canada.
John is survived by his mom, Linda Weaver of Chicago; his sister, Sara (Alan) Weaver Wright of Marietta, Georgia; his sister-in-law, Anne Johnston Weaver of Chicago; his grandmother, Dorothy Lingam of Laughlin, Nevada; and his nieces and nephews, Emma Ann, Zachary, Joshua, Andrew, Amber and Amanda. His father, John, died in the same incident along with his brother, Matthew.
John was born on Aug. 10, 1978, in Birmingham, Alabama, to John W. Weaver II and Linda (Montandon) Weaver. He grew up mostly in Munster, Indiana, and loved playing ice hockey and baseball.
In keeping with the Weaver family tradition, John attended Purdue University, majored in Civil Engineering like his father, grandfather and great-grandfather before him, and went on to serve as a project manager for Anchor construction, an affiliate of the Weaver Consultants Group founded by his father. John was also a drone pilot and often helped many companies assess damage due to natural and other disasters. He was loved by all who knew him and he cherished his friends. In December 2018, John was given the Faithful Award by the company – an award voted on by the employees and awarded to the person who is always there to help when needed, no matter what the task.
John, similar to his brother and father, was adventurous and always up for learning something new. In fact, adventure could have been his middle name. He enjoyed sky diving, hunting, fly fishing, rugby and had recently become certified as a scuba diver. To his nieces and nephew’s he was the FUNcle (Fun Uncle) and spent much time playing with them. He was an avid photographer and could find beauty in everything. So far this year, his photographs were exhibited in Barcelona and Berlin.
Visitation is at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at Holy Name Cathedral, 735 N. State St., Chicago, until the 3:30 p.m. Memorial Service and Funeral Mass. Interment will be private in Shipshewana. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made for his niece, Emma Ann, whose father, Matt passed away in the same crash: http://gofundme.com/emma-ann-weaver.
Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com.
