SARASOTA, Fla. — John W. Van Horn, 85, passed away peacefully in hospice care at Village on the Isle in Venice, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2021.
He was born Oct. 26, 1935, in Wabash, Indiana, to the late Wilbur Henry and Eleanor (Swanson) Van Horn. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Wilbur H. (Van) Jr. and Charles C. Van Horn. John’s first marriage was to Sharon Kay Labelle. Upon Sharon’s death in 1984, John married Donna Jo Weaver of Elkhart. She preceded him in death. John is survived by his son, Brian H. Van Horn (Michelle) of Sarasota, Florida, and daughter, Julie E. Van Horn (Becky Ross) of Epping, New Hampshire, and four stepchildren: Amy McCollough, Elecia McDonell, Brett Schuler (DeAnn) and Bryan Schuler. John was also blessed with grandchildren: Jessica Haynes (Lindsey), Matt McCollough (Katherine), Mandy Farrer (Nick), Molly McCollough, Ariel Burns (Tom), Brett Schuler (Brooke), and Elena McDonell and great-grandchildren: Jonah Farrar and Nolan Schuler.
