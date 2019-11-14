JOHN W. PIPHER Oct. 15, 1922 - Nov. 12, 2019

LAGRANGE — Dr. John W. Pipher, 97, of LaGrange, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.
On Oct. 15, 1922, in Elkhart, he was born to Earl H. and Ruth N. (Counter) Pipher.
On June 23, 1946, in Elkhart, he married Joann Eckerle; she survives in LaGrange.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange.
Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange.
Visitation will take place from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Indiana American Legion Legacy Foundation, 5440 Herbert Lord Road, Indianapolis, IN 46216.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.
