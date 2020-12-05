EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — John Wilbur Adams, 87, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Nov. 30, 2020, at Heritage Pointe Assisted Living after an illness.
He was born Nov. 4, 1933, in Covington, Indiana, the son of Harlan and Ruth (Hutson) Adams and moved to the Michiana area in 1952. He worked as a crane operator at Rockwell, then for the RV industry and finally was a custodian for the Elkhart Public Schools.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.