JOHN SCHUYLER MICHEL II Aug. 10, 1968 - Sept. 10, 2019

BRISTOL — John “Ron Stryker” Schuyler Michel, II, 51, of Bristol, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Aug. 10, 1968, in Evanston, Illinois, to John S. Michel, Sr. and Penelope Roberts.
On Feb. 4, 2006, he married Stephanie Ann Knepp, she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are a daughter, Solange Alysse Michel; a son, John Schuyler Michel III; his father and stepmother, John Sr. (Cathy) Michel of Aurora, Illinois; and his mother, Penelope (Bill, deceased) Roberts of Urbana, Virginia; two brothers, Jeff (Kelley) Michel of Middletown, Ohio and Chris Michel of Woodstock, Georgia.
Stryker was known for his big personality and love to make people laugh.
He enjoyed playing hockey and working outside in his lawn and landscaping, a place that he cherished since it was his grandparents farmhouse.
He had worked for 17 years as the program director at FM 103.9 “The Bear” and had also been the creative director at Federated Media.
Stryker was a beer enthusiast, especially craft beer and cohosted the program “Music To My Beers” with Stryker/Warren/Zach.
He was the house announcer for Notre Dame men’s basketball.
His true passion and love in life was his family, especially his wife and two children, which he had the opportunity to coach in softball and soccer.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Cross Roads Community Church, 57415 Alpha Drive, Goshen, with Pastor Dan Puckett officiating from the Granger Community Church, Elkhart.
A private burial will be at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Faith Mission or Center for the Homeless.
Online condolences may be left at the funeral homes website.
