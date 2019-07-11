JOHN R. HAHAJ JR. Dec. 29, 1942 - July 7, 2019

GRANGER — John R. Hahaj Jr., 76, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Dec. 29, 1942, in South Bend, to John and Ruth Hahaj Sr.
On April 18, 1984, in Elkhart, he married Elizabeth Stanton; she survives along with two daughters, Carrie (Keith) Burch and Laura (Brian) Chambers; two grandchildren, Allison Lannoo and Tyler Szynski; and one sister, Diana McKeown.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Alan.
John was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran, a member of the Mishawaka American Legion, V.F.W. and in his spare time enjoyed camping with his wife in their travel trailer.
Per his wishes there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Elkhart County Humane Society.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
