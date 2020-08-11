BRISTOL — John Phillip Wirt, 77, of Bristol passed away on Aug. 7, 2020, surrounded by his family.
John was born on March 3, 1943, in Indianapolis to Forrest and Frieda Wirt. He married Rebecca Swartzell on Feb. 19, 1966; she preceded him in death on May 18, 1996. He married Sharon Huff on Sept. 19, 2009, at Middlebury Methodist Church.
John graduated from Bristol High School, Class of 1961, and honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Bon Homme Richard aircraft carrier, homeport of San Diego, California. He served two full cruises at the start of the Vietnam War from 1962 to 1966. John loved ice skating, water skiing, snow skiing and anything to do with sports cars. He retired as a quality control engineer from Miles Laboratory, Bayer Corp.
John is survived by his wife, Sharon; children, Robert (Nanci) Wirt of Elkhart, Christine (Darren) Eby of Bristol, Erin Huff of Martinsville, Indiana, and Ryan (Brittany ) Huff of Fort Pierce, Florida; and grandchildren, Taylor and Alex Eby.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, James D. Wirt.
Friends may visit with family from 4 to 8 pm on Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 411 West Vistula Street, Bristol, where friends may visit with the Wirt family one hour before the funeral Mass at the church. Burial will be private at Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of John to Humane Society of Elkhart County, 54687 C.R. 19, Bristol, IN 46507, or Goshen Home Care and Hospice, 1147 Professional Drive, Goshen, IN 46526.
Online condolences may be made to the Wirt family at www.stemmlawsonpeterson.com
