CONCORD, Calif. — John Milton Poorbaugh Jr. was born in Elkhart, Indiana, on May 7, 1931, to John Milton Poorbaugh Sr. and Joyce Pippinger. He was the eldest of four children.
John graduated from Ball State Teacher’s College and taught at South Bend schools for 35 years. He was debate coach for 33 years. After retiring, he moved to Twain Harte, California, and married Phyllis Rubin née Jennings in 1994. John and his wife Phyllis were both graduates of Elkhart High School, Class of 1949. They enjoyed camping, fishing and canoeing together in California’s Gold Country.
