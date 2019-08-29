ELKHART — John Miller Sr., 67, of Elkhart, passed away at home, after a long battle with cancer.
He was born Feb. 29, 1952.
He was the son of Paul Miller Sr. and Mary Velga Baudoin.
He is survived by wife Joyce Miller; his brothers, Robert Miller, Tim miller and Kerry Miller; sisters Cindy Willie and Cheri Lofton; four children, John Wayne Miller Jr., Carrie Suire, Sharrie Simon, goddaughter Angie Sanford; and many grand and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew.
A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Holiday Village Club House, 1350 C. R. 3.
