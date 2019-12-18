JOHN M. MCKENNA Nov. 25, 1941 - Dec. 8, 2019

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. — John Michael (Mike) McKenna, “Mike” was 78, when on Dec. 8, 2019, he succumbed to Alzheimer’s.
He worked most of his career for Ames Division of Miles Laboratories, starting in 1970, but enjoyed work in Palo Alto, California and England as well.
His wife of 55 years, Josann (Joey) McKenna survives, along with children, Brian Mckenna of Andover, Massachusetts and Katie Daniels, Boulder, Colorado. He has three grandchildren, Elina McKenna, 12, Maddie Daniels, 18, and Tyler Daniels, 16.
Mike had a passion for golf, and he loved hiking in Colorado and England with family and friends.
He was cremated, and Mass and celebration of life will be Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Rosa Beach, at St. Rita Church.
