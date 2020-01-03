JOHN L. SELKY Nov. 23, 1937 - Dec. 31, 2019

Psalm 17:15 NIV. And I – in righteousness I will see your face; when I awake, I will be satisfied with seeing your likeness.
MISHAWAKA — John Lee Selky, 82, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loving family in Carmel, on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
John was born in St. Francis, Wisconsin, Nov. 23, 1937, to the late Robert and Martha (Nitsch) Selky.
He was a former resident of Granger and Mishawaka before moving to Carmel.
John is survived by the love of his life his wife of 62 years, Marjorie, of Carmel. Together they were blessed with four children, John (Christine) of Fishers, Kimberley (Michael) Herum of Helena, Alabama, Janna Bruss of Fort Worth, Texas and Mary (Tracy) Burch of Panama City, Florida. Also left to cherish his memory are nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
John earned a BS degree in Metallurgical Engineering from University of Wisconsin in 1959 and a MS in Management from Purdue University in 1978.
John began his career with Inland Steel in 1959. In the following 28 years, he had increasing management responsibilities at Inland’s Indiana Harbor Works in East Chicago. In 1987, he became President of I/N Tek and in 1989 President of I/N Kote located in New Carlisle.
He retired in March of 1998 after 38 years in the steel industry.
As a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Elkhart, he held numerous position utilizing his God-given talents.
Visitation and the funeral celebration for John’s blessed life will be at Trinity Lutheran Church, 30888 C. R. 6, Elkhart, IN, 46516, on Saturday, Jan. 4, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service starts at noon. The Rev. Spencer Mielke, officiating, and the Rev. Robert Schallhorn, former pastor concelebrating. Burial will be later in Carmel.
Memorial donations may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or School or to St. Vincent’s Hospice.
To send private condolences, please visit www.McGannHay.com.
