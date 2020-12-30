ELKHART — John L. Reynolds III, 57, passed away Dec. 21, 2020. Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meijer store 'big win' for Elkhart
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun
- Corbett sentenced to 115 years in prison
- Three found dead in Dunlap home
- Firefighters revive dog found in burning home
- Rochad H. Washington
- Scott B. Mann
- Elkhart woman charged in October battery
- Man accused of sex with minor allegedly offered cash
- Richard Gary Thain
Images
Videos
Commented
- Two injured in firearm malfunction (14)
- State lawmakers to push coronavirus lawsuit shield (13)
- Biden hires Buttigieg to rebuild America (9)
- Lippert hit with two violations after safety inspection (8)
- County backs up COVID rules with penalties (7)
- RV shipments projected to be near record levels in 2021 (6)
- City handing out masks, sanitizer, COVID advice (5)
- Worker accused of breaking into factory, pointing gun (4)
- Metrics of the Trump administration (4)
- Lippert targets mental well-being of health care workers (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Good job judge 👍
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.