JOHN J. SHOUP Dec. 18, 1929 - Sept. 7, 2019

MIDDLEBURY — John Joseph Shoup, 89, lifelong resident of Middlebury, died at 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus, Elkhart.
He was born Dec. 18, 1929, in Middlebury, to Branston and Gertrude (Young) Shoup.
On Oct. 9, 1949, in Middlebury, he married Margaret Ann Schrock; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are daughter Rebecca (Paul) Schowe of Kendallville; two sons, Dan (Robin) Shoup and Matt (Dee) Shoup, both of Middlebury; nine grandchildren, Amanda (Dr. Kyle) English, John B. Shoup, Megan (Aaron) Fisher, Dr. Elizabeth Schowe, Samantha (Jordan) Miller, Matthew Schowe, Ian Schowe, Kayla (Brad) Minnis and Chelsea Yoder; and 11 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Janice Robinson, Dorothy Blough and Marjorie Woosley.
He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Middlebury.
John was the owner operator of Cardinal Buses, which has been a family business since 1923.
He served as past board member for United Motor Coach Association, past president of Air Ground Transportation, and as a founding member and past president of O’Hare Intercity Bus Association.
He was also president and board member of the Middlebury Town Council and was a member of the George Washington Lodge 325 F. & A. M., Bristol.
He was a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of South Bend and Orak Shrine. He was also a member of the Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury and was instrumental in the founding of the Boys and Girls Club of Middlebury, where he served on the board of directors.
He was a commissioner of the Elkhart County Convention and Visitors Bureau, past member of the Middlebury Fire Department and a founding member of the Middlebury Civil Defense.
Visitation will be from 2 - 4 and 5 - 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at First United Methodist Church, Middlebury with a Masonic Service to follow.
There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service Thursday, Sept. 12, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by Pastor Ron Russell.
Burial will be in Grace Lawn Cemetery, Middlebury.
Memorials may be given to the Middlebury Boys & Girls Club.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
