ELKHART — John J. McGuire, 87, of Elkhart, died Feb. 26, 2021.
Born April 25, 1933, John is survived by his son, James (Dianne) McGuire of North Kingston, Rhode Island; stepdaughter, Pamela Lovely of Elkhart; grandchildren, Brendan McGuire of Rhode Island and Christina Walters (Josh) of South Bend; brother, Bernie C. (Carol) McGuire Jr.; and twin sisters, Mary Kay (Al) Jack and Susan A. Camp, all of Michigan. He is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Mary Ann (Phillipoff) McGuire; stepson, Walter Luefling; and brother Jerry (Barb) McGuire.
