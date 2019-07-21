JOHN HEFFERN Nov. 27, 1948 - July 13, 2019

NOBLESVILLE — John Heffern, 70, of Noblesville, formerly of Elkhart, passed away at his home on July 13, 2019.
He was born Nov. 27, 1948.
He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
A Catholic Memorial Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, in Fishers, at St. Louis de Montfort Church followed by an 11:30 a.m. luncheon and 1 p.m. graveside services at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, 9700 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis.
