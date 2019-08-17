JOHN G. WOLBER Nov. 23, 1930 - Aug. 14, 2019

ELKHART — John G. Wolber, 88, of Elkhart, went home to be with his Lord & Savior on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
He was born Nov. 23, 1930, in Hammond, to the late Earl and Lillian (Hefley) Wolber.
On Dec. 26, 1950, he married Marilyn R. Priest and they were happily married for nearly 65 years.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn, oldest daughter, Susan Stelma and seven sisters.
John was a kind, generous and loving husband, father, and grandpa.
He loved his family and they will miss him greatly.
John is survived by his son, David (Karen) Wolber of Goshen; two daughters, Julie Wolber of Elkhart and Amy (Albert) Lemon of Kentwood, Michigan; seven grandchildren, Todd (Carrie) Stelma, Sara (Jamey) Stout, Trisha (Chris) Waid, Cierra (Mark) Bradley, Caitlin Collins, Ceth Wolber and Aubrey Sue Lemon.
Also surviving are 16 great-grandchildren (and two more on the way); his brother, Ed Wolber of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
John was in the U.S. Army and served his country during the Korean War.
Later, he received his master’s degree in education and taught art at Pierre Moran Junior High School and Elkhart Memorial High School for several years.
John was a talented artist and wood carver and has carved, with such detail, the most astonishing ducks and birds.
He was also a gifted singer who sang and ministered with the King’s Witness Quartet for more than 40 years.
John was a member and served as a deacon at the Northside Baptist Church.
Friends may visit with the family for two hours prior to the celebration of life service at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Northside Baptist Church, 53198 C.R. 9, Elkhart.
Pastor Carl Henry will preside and burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery in Goshen where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the DAV Chapter No. 19 Color Guard.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 S. Canal Street, Chicago, IL 60607.
To send an online condolence please visit www.watermanfh.com.
Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home is entrusted with his care.
