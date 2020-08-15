ELKHART — John G. Spry, 89, of Elkhart passed way Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Recent Comments
