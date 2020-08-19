ELKHART — John G. Spry, 89, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday Aug. 13, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Feb. 22, 1931, in Manchester, Tennessee, to Marion Francis and Serena Ellen (Cox) Spry.
On Sept. 2, 1953, in Manchester, Tennessee, he married Algretta Boyd. She preceded him in death on Dec. 9, 2012, in Elkhart. Surviving are two daughters, Anita Herr and Laura (Gerald) Rohrbaugh, both of Elkhart; one son, John M. Spry of Elkhart; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 21 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, George Spry of Elkhart; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and eight brothers and sisters.
John enjoyed fishing, camping and building things with his hands. He dearly loved his three dogs, Snowball, George, and Nicky. John worked for Homan Lumber as a saw operator for 45 years, retiring in 1993.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Bob Whittaker will preside and burial will follow in Olive (West) Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Lions Eye Bank.
