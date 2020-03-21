OCALA, Fla. — John Ervin Welch, 77, of Ocala, formerly of Elkhart, died on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in the emergency room at Ocala Regional Medical Center.
John was born Jan. 7, 1943, in Cabin Creek, West Virginia, to the late Ervin and Eliza Welch. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Jody Welch, and a son, John Welch, and seven sisters and one brother.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.