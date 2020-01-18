JOHN E. ANDERSON Feb. 3, 1933 - Jan. 7, 2020

MISHAWAKA — John Edward Anderson, 86, of Mishawaka, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
John was born Feb. 3, 1933, in Chicago, to Edward and Leona Anderson.
John’s wife, Bertha Anderson, preceded him in death.
John graduated from Lakewood High School in Ohio 1951 and graduated from Indiana University, Bloomington, in 1955.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-57. He married Bertha Conway June 16, 1956.
John worked for and retired from Miles Labs/Bayer in Elkhart, from 1960-1995. He taught Purchasing Management and other courses at IUSB for 30 years.
A sports enthusiast, he played softball and volleyball.
He was an active member of Osceola United Methodist Church.
John and Bert participated in more than 25 Elderhostels; their grandchildren joined some of these adventures.
John is survived by his children, Kathy (Andy) Mehlhop of Whitestown and Eric (Tonda) Anderson of Seattle; daughter-in-law, Ruth Anderson of Carmel; grandchildren Jacob (Tori), Madeline, Ryan, Jordan and Ian; his great-grandson, Tovi; brother Keith (Georgene) Anderson of Elmhurst; sister Nancy Beardslee (Pat) of Colonial Heights, Virginia; sister-in-law Barbara Boatright of San Marcos, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
John was preceded in death by his eldest son, David Anderson and brothers-in-law, John and Milton Conway.
John’s family has profound gratitude for his invaluable caregivers/friends—Debbie, Margo, Tori and Angela, who worked tirelessly to fulfill his wish to be at home through the end of his life. His favorite word was ‘JOY,’ he had a knack for finding joy regardless of the situation and would hope for others to find their joy as part of his legacy.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at Osceola United Methodist Church, 431 N. Beech Road.
Family will receive friends for one hour prior to service.
Private interment will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola.
The family’s preferred memorials are Osceola United Methodist Church and IU Med Center.
