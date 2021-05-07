ELKHART — John David Youngworth, 57, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on May 5, 2021, in Elkhart.
He was born on Aug. 14, 1963, to the late Charles Patrick and Virginia Mae (Lawson) Youngworth in Havre De Grace, Maryland. He married his love, Michelle Green, on Oct. 26, 2002 and he made her the luckiest woman in the world. He was a technician for over 30 years at Polytron Corporation in Elkhart.
