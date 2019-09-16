JOHN D. SANDUSKY Sept. 14, 1941 - Sept. 9, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — John D. Sandusky, 77, of Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Sept. 9, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones, after a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 14, 1941, in Liberty, Kentucky, the son of Arvil and Nancy Belton.
Dave was part of a musical family who all played instruments and performed on old time live radio and at the Grand Ole Opry, in younger years.
Sandusky had moved to Edwardsburg in 1979 from Elkhart.
He was a graduate from Liberty, Kentucky High School and had retired as an engineer from the railroad under Conrail management.
He also served his country in the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne.
Dave married his forever soul mate, Sharon A. Velte in 1979. They had a second residence in Black Shear, Georgia, where they spent their winters after retirement and where Dave continued to play Blue Grass music with his friends.
Dave was a Freemason and a member of the American Legion in Black Shear, Georgia.
Cremation will take place. There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
Have some wonderful memories. He has three wonderful children. John David Sandusky Jr. , Timothy Sandusky, and Robyn Bakerowski. A wonderful great grandson Sebastian Osowski. R.I.P.
