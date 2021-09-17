John D. Lehman, 82, of LaGrange, died at 9:53 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at the scene of an automobile/pedestrian accident at 2715 S. 050 W, LaGrange. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
