JOHN A. KIRKENDALL Jan. 26, 1944 - Dec. 25, 2019

GOSHEN — John A. Kirkendall, 75, of Goshen, passed peacefully on Dec. 25, 2019.
He was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Mishawaka, to Robert and Anna Elizabeth Kirkendall.
After graduating high school, he married Linda Ashby in Yuma, Arizona on Feb. 29, 1964.
After retirement, John worked for Zeigler Ford as a driver for 10 years.
He was a member of First Baptist Church in Elkhart.
John’s greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren, riding his Harley, Notre Dame sports, and horses.
John was a member of the Harley Owners Group (Hog) for more than 30 years.
He is survived by his children, Allen (Michelle) Kirkendall, Damon (Tina Yoder) Kirkendall, Danita (Brian) Tobolski, and Robert (Amy Jarzynski) Kirkendall; five grandchildren, Brenden, Delaney, Hunter and Drake Kirkendall and Emily Ross; and sisters Jean Chernay and Anita Burnham.
John was preceeded in death by his wife, Linda on May 26, 2019 and his sister, Judy Siple.
Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561.
A memorial service in John’s honor will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the funeral home.
To share a remembrance of John or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
