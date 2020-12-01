ELKHART — Johanna (Trivieri) Giglio, aka Meme, 80, was called home just before midnight Nov. 19, 2020, after a short illness. She was a light on this earth like no other and will be sorely missed by all who know her. She loved God, family and country. We know nothing lasts forever, people we love will leave our lives, but what stays is how forever they changed us. Meme never met a stranger.
The youngest of nine, she was born Oct. 6, 1940, to Anthony and Jennie Trivieri in Utica, New York. She loved her big family and spoiled all of her 37 nieces and nephews who she formed great bonds. She married the love of her life, Rocco Giglio, in July 1963 and moved to Elkhart Indiana. Here she became known for being a great friend and very involved in the community. Any of those lucky enough to have been invited to her table, knows she was a wonderful cook and entertainer, making all feel welcome. She always used her special ingredient, love.
RIP, Johanna. A beautiful light to all, condolences Rocco and family.😪
