NOBLESSVILLE — Joey Kathleen Jenkins, 51, of Noblesville, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.
She was born Oct. 10, 1968, to Gene and Sharon (Murray) Wentzel in Elkhart.
Joey had a life-long love of cooking.
She spent 30 years in the hospitality industry in Elkhart and Noblesville.
Joey loved spending time on the boat with John, and they had many friends who spent many wonderful times with them.
She is survived by her husband of 12 years, John Jenkins; mother Sharon Murray; children Kari Kirk, Kory (Sarah) Jenkins, and Kregg (Sarah) Jenkins; brother Mark (Jill) Wentzel; sister Gina (Christopher) Galassi; 11 grandchildren; TWO great-grandchildren; and two nephews.
Joey was preceded in death by her father, Gene Wentzel.
Due to the current times, a celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later date in Noblesville.
Joey’s care has been entrusted to Randall & Roberts Funeral Homes.
Memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen Central Indiana, 3500 DePauw Blvd., Suite 2070, Indianapolis, IN 46268.
Condolences may be sent to www.randallroberts.com.
