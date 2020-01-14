JODY L. LUKE May 15, 1961 - Jan. 10, 2020

GOSHEN — Jody Lynn Luke, 58, of Goshen, peacefully passed Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, surrounded by her family.
She was born May 15, 1961, in South Bend, to Harold and Jacqueline (Hinkle) Jefferies.
On April 12, 1980, she married her soulmate, Michael A. Luke, who survives along with a son, Jason (Chelsey) Luke of Jimtown; a daughter ,Kelly (John) Scholten of Goshen; three grandchildren, Jacqueline and Elizabeth Scholten and James Luke; and her mother-in-law, Loretta Luke.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Jerri Jefferies.
Jody graduated from Triton High School Class of 1979 and Vogue Beauty College.
She began her career as a beautician and started her own cleaning service business.
Jody loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
She was an avid animal lover.
She and Michael loved to travel, particularly to the beach in Florida.
She also enjoyed cultivating the many plants and flowers that adorned her home.
Funeral services for Jody will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514 where friends may visit with family two hours before the funeral service at the funeral home with the Rev. Bob Van Kempen officiating.
Burial will follow in Sugar Grove Cemetery, Goshen.
