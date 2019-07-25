JODI L. VANDER MAAS July 28, 1971 - July 23, 2019

SOUTH BEND — Jodi L. Vander Maas, 47, of South Bend, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
She was born July 28, 1971, in Goshen, to John and Karen Sue (Miller) Vander Maas.
They survive along with a sister, Beth Ann Miller of Union, Michigan; a brother Michael (Judy) Vander Maas of Goshen; nieces and nephews, Steph, Troy, Thom, Brody, Patrick and Haley; along with six great-nephews.
Jodi attended and graduated in 1991 from St. Coletta in Wisconsin.
She was in the ADEC program from 1991 until 2005 and the Logan program from 2005 until present.
Jodi enjoyed working and receiving her paycheck at Logan Center.
She knew all of her family’s birthdays and in April was excited when she moved into her own apartment.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
A private graveside service will take place in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be directed to Logan Industries, 3621 Boland Drive, South Bend, IN 46628.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
