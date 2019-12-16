JOANNE M. BLOSSER Oct. 16, 1935 - Dec. 13, 2019

ELKHART — Joanne Margaret Blosser, 84, of Elkhart, gently departed this life Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates.
A native of Elkhart, Joanne was born Oct. 16, 1935, to the late John B. and Catherine Bueter.
Joanne married her sweetheart Dale E. Blosser on June 22, 1957, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church. Dale passed away Aug. 25, 2014, after 57 years of marriage.
Joanne truly excelled in her role of wife and mother raising five talented and successful children, Larry Blosser and wife Carolyn, Jan Hiller and husband Marty, Julie Dale, Tom Blosser and Mark Blosser and wife Erin.
Loving her still are 11 grandchildren whom she adored and many nieces and nephews, as Joanne was the last and youngest of 10 brothers and sisters who preceded her in death.
Joanne was a 1953 graduate of Elkhart High School and was a longtime member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church in Elkhart.
She worked for E H Tepe Co., in the jewelry department for many years.
She enjoyed going to the casino for the penny slots and liked to do word search puzzles.
Most of all her family was the center of her life.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
A parish rosary will conclude the evening beginning at 7:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. with an additional hour of visitation on Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, 1108 S. Main St., Elkhart.
The Rev. Daniel Niezer will officiate. Per her wishes, cremation will follow.
She will be laid to rest next to Dale at Yellow Creek Cemetery, Goshen, at a future date.
Joanne’s family wishes to thank all the caregivers at Hubbard Hill and Southern Care Hospice for the care and kindness given to her. They are requesting memorials to Southern Care Hospice.
Condolences may be made online at www.billingsfuneralhome.com.
