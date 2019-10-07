JOAN L. MAGNER Jan. 1, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Joan Lillian (Stader) (Thompson) Magner, 86, of Mishawaka, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at Golden Living Center, Fountainview Place.
She was born Jan. 1, 1933, in Indianapolis, to Charles Wesley Stader Sr. and Martha Belle Stader.
On July 2, 1949, she married Chester A. Thompson of Elkhart.
Surviving are a son, Kenneth Lester (Jane) Thompson of Elkhart; a daughter, Rita Kay (Mark) Wegner of Baldwin, Michigan; grandchildren David (Tonya) Thompson, Erica (Eddie) Vilkins, Christa (Steve) Cianfrini, Zachery (Devin) Wegner, Katie (Kevin) Nicholson and Brian Thompson; great-grandchildren Kayla Jane Thompson, Roman Cianfrini, Massimiliana Cianfrini, Gil Wegner and Peter, Mark and Ada Vilkins.
Joan was later married to and divorced from Jack Magner of Union. He survives with his children and their families, Rebecca (Dennis) Blackburn, Sherry Weberg, Rex (Kathy) Magner, Arley (Sandy) Magner, Delbert (Stephanie) Magner, William (Joyce) Magner and Frank (Kim) Magner.
Joan was preceded in death by her father in 1964; mother in 1995; stepfather, Charles Chew in 1992; brother Charles Wesley Stader Jr. in 1968; daughter Denise Elaine Thompson 1963; son Douglas Ray Thompson 2011; and her first husband, Chester, in 1972.
Joan loved the Lord and was an active life-long Christian in the Nazarene Church and the Church of God. She attended Northside Nazarene Church of Elkhart and later Coulter’s Chapel Church of God, Niles, Michigan. She was dedicated to her missionary work in Haiti for 22 years and was an avid supporter of Children’s International Lifeline of Buchanan, Michigan.
Her volunteer work included Pregnancy Care Center of Niles; Forgotten Man Ministries of Cassopolis; Westwood Nursing Home Visitation, Niles; and the March of Dimes.
She was a glassware cleaner for the South Bend Medical Foundation and a home health aide for Elkhart General Home Care for many years.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Coulter’s Chapel Church of God, 3176 E. Michigan-60, Niles, where a celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Oct. 10. Pastor David Frazier will officiate.
Burial will be in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart, following the service.
Memorials may be made to Children’s International Lifeline, 16106 Brookwood Drive, Buchanan, MI 49107.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman has been entrusted with the services.
