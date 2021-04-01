LAKESIDE, Ariz. — Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Joan Darlene Petgen, passed away peacefully in her sleep March 25, 2021, at the age of 78, after recently moving to Lakeside, Arizona.
Joan was born to the late Howard and Hazel (Memmott) Bussard on Nov. 22, 1942, in Elkhart, Indiana. Joan was the most amazing mother to her five children, Christine (Chris) Wert and Mark (Sherrie) Wert, both of Goshen, David (Joannie) Wert of Noblesville, Jennifer Chupp of Goshen and Darcy (Ron) Everingham of Lakeside, Arizona, and an even more amazing grandmother to her 15 grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Austin, Brandon (BJ), Conner, Derek, Haleigh, Bryce, Ellaina, Corban, Olivia, Tia, Marissa, Maria and Addyson, and great-grandchildren Alliana, Adalie, Keira and Emmett. Other survivors include her brothers, Don Bussard and Bill (Sandy) Bussard. She is preceded in death by her husband, David Petgen, and siblings Howard, Chuck, Marie, Virginia, Bob, Susie, Carol, Jean, Pat and Richard.
