JOAN BOWLBY March 28, 1939 - Jan. 4, 2020

PAPILLION, Neb. — Joan Bowlby, 80, of Papillion, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, of natural causes.
Joan was born March 28, 1939, to Olen and Mildred Baker in Concord, Indiana.
After graduation from Mishawaka High School in 1958, she gave birth to her sons, Kevin (1960) and Brian (1962).
In 1967, she met Marv Bowlby, and they wed in 1969. Marv adopted Kevin and Brian in 1972.
Joan worked at home and with Marv at Country Club Lanes.
She was particularly fond of her work with ADEC and youth bowling.
After retiring, Marv and Joan spent time traveling and going on cruises before moving to Florida.
Joan loved to travel and spending time with her friends and family.
She also loved to cook and bake for all her guests.
Joan is predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her brother, Jim (Judy); her two children, Kevin and Brian (Christine) and her five grandchildren, Nicholas, Gabriel, Madalyn (Daniel), Elijah and Kari.
Services will be announced at a later date.
