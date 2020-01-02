JOAN A. ROESENER Aug. 18, 1934 - Dec. 29, 2019

CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Joan A. Roesener, 85, of Constantine, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at Borgess Medical Center.
She was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Mishawaka, a daughter of Edward and Ernestine (Erbe) Schmidt.
On Jan. 4, 1952, Joan married Herbert Roesener in Norfolk, Virginia. He preceded her in death Dec. 27, 2014.
Joan worked in the fiberglass industry for various companies including Acker Plastics and Don Acker. She also worked as an aide in the hospital operating room.
She was a member of the COA, Kitchen Band, Anglemyer’s Tae Kwon Do and enjoyed playing cards with the widows club.
Joan was known for her beautiful cake making.
Surviving are her daughter Cynthia (Ken) Anglemyer of Constantine, grandchildren Kristi (Matt) Lusk, Ken (Rebecca) Anglemyer II, Dustin (Danielle) Roesener, Billy (Jennie) Roesener, Greg (Rejeanna) Roesener, Scott Roesener, Joseph Roesener and Christopher (Rebecca) Roesener and great-grandchildren Tre, Bryce, Kairi, Kohen, Juno, Kaleb, Christopher, Kaley, Wyatt, Rees, Ambrosia, Quinten, Ariel, Noah, Christian, Thomas and Nathanial.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons William Roesener and Thomas Roesener; brother Robert Schmidt; and sisters Norma Hein and Louise Signorino.
Relatives and friends will be received at the Eley Funeral Home, Constantine from 4 – 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Religious services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the funeral home, with Pastor Thomas Short, Elkhart East Christian Church officiating.
Burial will be in Plum Grove Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Elkhart East Christian Church.
Online messages may be left for the family at www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.
