ELKHART — Jo Anne Patterson, 73, of Elkhart finally succumbed to gastric cancer after 50 years and four different kinds of cancer. She passed away peacefully with her family at her home on Aug. 9, 2020.
Jo was born on Jan. 28, 1947, in Galesburg, Illinois, to the late Joseph Mason and Elta Jeanne (Lowe) Patterson. She is preceded in death by her siblings: sister Judith Kay (Andrew) Stoddard of Hamilton, Virginia, brothers James Mason Patterson of Galesburg, Illinois and John Edward Patterson of Orange, New Jersey.
She is survived by her soulmate and tireless caregiver Lawrence Arnold Kirshbaum of Elkhart; son James Douglas (MaryAnne) Nelson of Bellevue, Nebraska; daughter Erika Jeanne (Kevin) Leahy of Beecher, Illinois, sister Janice Lynn (Ronald) Rosenthal of Wilmette, Illinois, Aunt Kay (Dr. Albert) Ray of Joliet, Illinois; and two granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and many dear nieces and nephews.
Jo began her 50-year career in human services as marketing coordinator at K.C.C.D.D. in Galesburg, Illinois. In 1989, she moved to Joliet, Illinois and worked at Cornerstone Services in various positions as coordinator of staff training, marketing, customer relations/special projects and employment services/development. At the end of 2014, she retired and moved to Elkhart, where she joined Delta Theta Chi and volunteered at Elkhart General Hospital in the critical care unit. Jo was passionate about gardening and reading. She was known for her red beans and rice recipe and, for 30 years, Derby Days.
At Jo’s request, cremation will be accorded. There will be no funeral rights or celebration of life. Jo also hopes that on Derby Day each year people will make a mint julep and remember the good times.
Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart, IN 46514 is assisting the family.
Memorials are suggested to Cancer Resources for Elkhart County at www.ElkhartCancer.org
For those wishing to send a memorial or condolences, please visit www.billings funeralhome.com
