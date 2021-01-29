ELKHART — Jimmy Gates, 72, of Elkhart, departed this life on Jan. 18, 2021, at Elkhart Meadows.
Jimmy was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Mississippi to Bernandrew and Emma (Thompson) Gates who both preceded him in death. He married his true love Delores Gates in January of 1971. She also preceded him in death and his heart couldn’t beat without her. His beloved son Shawn Gates also preceded him as well. He was also preceded in death by his stepmother, Eliza Scott; sisters Myrtis Gates and Minnie Scott; brothers Henry Lee, James L., Clarence Earl, Willie Lee and Willie Joe; and sisters-in-law Shavannah Gates, Carol Sue Gates, Bessie Gates and Blanch Gates.
