ELKHART — Jimmie Sue Ward Queener, 83, of Elkhart, passed away Saturday, April 3, 2021, at East Lake Terrace.
She was born June 27, 1937, in Providence, Kentucky, the daughter of (the late) James G. and Daisy Evelyn (Gobin) Woods. Jimmie grew up in Providence and graduated from Providence High School. She married Randall Ward in 1956, and following his death, married Donald K. Queener in August of 1963 in Trinity Lutheran Church. Jimmie attended Murray State University and IUSB. She was an interior designer and she owned and operated Jimmie Queener Upholstery and Window Design.
