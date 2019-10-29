JIM A. HONEY Aug. 13, 1950 - Oct. 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Jim A. Honey, 69, of Goshen, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, died at 1:32 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 13, 1950, in Wilson, Arkansas, to Sidney and Maxine (Phillips) Honey.
In 1970, Jim married Debbie (Fink) Stover and they had four children.
Surviving are his children, Lisa (Brent) Stephens of Goshen, Jim (Lisa) Honey of Elkhart, Stacy Honey of Williamsburg, Virginia and Karen Honey of Norfolk, Virginia; nine grandchildren, Alyssa Honey, Andre Brown, Anthony Honey, Jacob Honey, Joel Honey, Kyla Honey, Luke Stephens, Nicole Honey and Travis Kramer; four great-grandchildren, Jordyn Honey, Kamryn Honey, Maxwell Kramer and Rhylee Honey; siblings Peggy Fisher of Goshen, Bill (Monica) Honey of Henderson, Nevada and Mary (Dick) Shepard of Goshen.
Preceding him in death were his parents and a sister, JoAnn Kincaid.
Jim was an entrepreneur, flipped houses and was a bartender in Las Vegas for 20 years. He was owner/operator of The Pub, Sundance/Bully’s and The Elephant Bar, Goshen.
Jim was a landlord, owned and operated at hotel (Dixon Lodge) and retired in 2008.
He graduated from Goshen High School in 1970.
Visitation will be from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, and one hour prior to the 9:30 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, Oct. 31, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Pastor Jim Brown of Grace Community Church will officiate.
Burial will follow in Oakridge Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to Goshen Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
