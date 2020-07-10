PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A memorial service for Jessie Smeltzer will be held at Calvary Prescott Church in Prescott at 10 a.m. MST on Saturday, July 11. The service can be viewed on line on the church’s website. Her ashes will be buried in Olive Cemetery in Wakarusa, Indiana, at a later date. Jessie, 63, died in Prescott, Arizona, on Sept. 8, 2019.

