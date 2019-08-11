JERRY R. METZGER Aug. 29, 1939 - July 27, 2019

ELKHART — Jerry R. Metzger, 79, passed away peacefully in his sleep July 27, 2019, at East Lake Rehab in Elkhart.
He was born in Larwill, Indiana, Aug. 29, 1939. His father was Joe E Metzger and his mother was Mildred Long Metzger.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Dorma, of 56 years. They were married Jan. 20, 1963. Children are Lynette Metzger of Elkhart, Duane (Marcy) of Edwardsburg and Anita Meade (Randy) of Goshen. Kyla Meade her fiancé Derek Farrell of Goshen, Lindsay Meade her companion Aaran Beaver of Goshen and Joe Metzger of Edwardsburg.
The family is anxiously awaiting its first great-grandson Deakyn Scott Farrell.
Jerry was a barber in this area for many years.
He owned New Image on South Main Street in Goshen and moved to North Main Street several years ago.
His daughter Anita has managed the salon since Jerry became ill.
Over the years Jerry mentored several barbers and cosmetologist and worked at various hair shows in Chicago.
For more than 50 years he was a member of The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of Indiana Lodge No.183 in Elkhart.
He was also a trustee of the Goshen Elks Lodge No. 798.
His hobbies were doing puzzles, watching Nascar and watching his children and grandchildren in sports.
He especially enjoyed Norte Dame and the Chicago Bears football.
He had a race car, a Nova, he ran at Osceola speedway for a number of years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the organization of one's choice.
Per his wishes he was cremated at Elkhart Cremation.
Services will be at the Masonic Lodge, 193 Industrial Parkway in Elkhart. That is just off the Toledo Road. Visiting is at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 and service is at 7 p.m.
