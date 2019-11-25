GOSHEN — Jerry L. Brimhall, 78, of Goshen, passed away peacefully at his home following an extended illness at 4:20 a.m. Sunday morning, Nov. 23, 2019.
Further arrangements for Jerry are pending at Billings Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Eleanor, Cecil, and all of Jerrys family, and friends. Amy told me the bad news last night. I'm so, so, very sorry to hear about Jerry. I always enjoyed the visits with Eleanor, and Jerry. You ALL are in our thoughts. Tim, and Amy Stewart
