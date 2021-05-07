SARASOTA, Fla. — Jerry D. Slabaugh, 79, of Sarasota, formerly of Goshen, died on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Sarasota. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- Middlebury man arrested for possessing explosives
- Concord teacher faces termination for 'inappropriate comments'
- Elkhart man charged with helping after Fort Wayne murder
- Jury hears murder suspect's recorded jail call
- Man convicted of 2017 murder seeks post-conviction relief
- Voters again reject Elkhart referendum
- Hahn touched many lives at Concord
- 14-year-old shot in alley on McKinley Street
- Failed referendum will impact students, officials say
- Helen Free, diabetes test strip inventor, dies at 98
Images
Videos
Commented
- Small fire at Forest River plant in Elkhart (25)
- Councilman offers $500 reward for conviction of yard sign thief (17)
- Commissioners plan to end COVID restrictions; hospitals at capacity (12)
- Elkhart schools to host final referendum meeting (7)
- Election 2021: Voters weigh in on $122M school referendum (6)
- Failed referendum will impact students, officials say (6)
- County goes orange, capacity limits tighten (6)
- Man arrested after 2nd police chase (4)
- Judge hears arguments over Goshen yard signs (3)
- Police: Stolen soccer ball led to shooting (2)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
That ll be a mess, hope constructuon now at night
-
Revolution 1776 said:The sooner you wear a mask the sooner we get back to normalThe sooner you get the jab the sooner we get back to normalLies lies lies ..Next th…
-
Revolution 1776 said:
I'd rather wait 10 years & see what the scientific studies show as effects before getting jabbed
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Not passing this was the right thing . More money in parents pockets vis less taxes to provide more opportunities
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.