JERRY A. COX May 23, 1962 - July 12, 2019

NAPPANEE — Jerry A. Cox, 57, of Nappanee, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019.
Jerry was born on May 23, 1962, in South Bend, the son of Jim R. and Lucy Cox. On July 19, 1999, he married Cindy Van De Keere.
Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Cindy; two children, Courtney (Brent) Jones of Plymouth and Kyle Cox of Nappanee; and one grandson, Kolton Jones. He is also survived by a sister, Joey (Greg) Balsley of Plymouth, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Jeff Cox and sister-in-law Patti Cox.
Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1987 to 1993. He was currently working for Indian Motorcycle of Elkhart. He was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church as well as the Elkhart Indiana Motorcycle Club. He was also the vice president of F.I.S.T. Riding Club.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 S.R. 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the funeral home. Cremation will follow with burial at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to F.I.S.T., 12403 W. 11th Road, Plymouth, IN 46563; American Cancer Society, 130 Red Coach Drive, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or American Diabetes Association, 8604 Allisonville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46250.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
