GOSHEN — Jennifer B. Cira, 61, of Goshen went to her eternal home on March 12, 2021. She died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She courageously battled cancer for 16 months.
Jennifer was born on July 8, 1959, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from North Allegheny High School. A talented runner, Jennifer took second place at the state cross-country meet. Jennifer graduated from Purdue University with a BS in Consumer Finance, where she met the love of her life, Brian Cira. They were married in 1983 and had a fantastic 38 years together. She gave birth to twin boys in 1988. Jennifer was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed watching her sons play Concord football, planning family vacations, and providing a home full of love, Christian devotion, and healthy lifestyle. Jennifer was very active in local ministries, and she was passionate about helping others.
