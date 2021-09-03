Dr. Jeffry Erle Landrum, 81, of Bristol, Indiana, passed away on Aug. 25, 2021, at North Woods Village at Edison Lakes, in Mishawaka, after a long battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.
Jeff began life in Marion, Indiana, on Dec. 21, 1939. He was the son of the late Ralph Landrum Sr. and Dorothy (Hamilton) Landrum. Jeff graduated in 1956 from Marion High School and contemplated playing professional baseball before ultimately deciding to attend Indiana University. He graduated from Indiana University in 1959 and was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity. He entered the IU School of Dentistry where he graduated in 1964. He went on to serve his residency at Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital from 1964 until 1967. Dr. Landrum opened his practice in 1968 and served the community for 27 years with Dr. Wil Boren as an oral surgeon with Landrum and Boren DDS.
